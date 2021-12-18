LARC's Acadian Village is closed Saturday, expecting weather threat

LAFAYETTE — LARC's Acadian Village is closed tonight due to weather, a LARC spokesperson tells KATC.

Their Noel Acadien au Village will be back on Sunday from 5:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

For more information, visit their website

LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its night Christmas festival fundraiser December 3-23, 2021 from 5:30- 9:00 nightly (weather permitting) to benefit LARC, a local 501c(3) non-profit organization benefiting persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Noel Acadien au Village features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, NEW ANIMATIONS, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more!

Admission is $9.00 for ages 3 and above online and $10.00 at the gate. Childen 2 and under enter for free.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC’s Acadian Village and the residential, vocational, and community supports and services at LARC.

