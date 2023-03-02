LARC announces Spring Fair - Easter Extravaganza

LARC's Acadian Village announced Thursday that its Spring Fair - Easter Extravaganza will be held April 1.

There will be photos with the Easter bunny, fun jump, egg hunt and food trucks.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

