Lane closures on St. Mary Blvd. to begin next week

St. Mary Boulevard between Taft Street and West St. Landry Street in Lafayette will have lane closures for about four weeks while the road is resurfaced.

The project will begin at 7:00 a.m. on December 13 and is expected to be complete by January 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The road will stay open for local access, but all other drivers should use the posted detour routes. During construction, bicycle traffic will temporarily share the road with vehicles, and bike lanes will be installed once construction is complete.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel