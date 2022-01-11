Lagniappe Ladies to host auditions for the 2022-2023 season

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette's Lagniappe Ladies are inviting women who love to dance, and would enjoy the opportunity to belong to a community-minded sisterhood, to apply for auditions for the 2022-2023 dance season.

Lagniappe Ladies performs at parades, fundraisers, parties, Mardi Gras balls, festivals, senior living facilities and community events.

Members are ages 30 and up and come from all walks of life.

"Since we founded Lagniappe Ladies in 2018, we have taken great pleasure in bringing family-friendly performances to the crowds at parades and special events. Our reward for the work we put in to rehearsals and planning for performances is the smiles on the faces of people of all ages," said Holly Husband, Director of Lagniappe Ladies.

Anyone interested in being part of Lagniappe Ladies is invited to apply to audition. A $25 application fee will get you a spot in the auditions, which start after Mardi Gras in March. The audition process will include a meet and greet with current members, several rehearsals to learn choreography and a final audition session. The deadline to apply is March 11.

To request a membership application, contact Lagniappe Ladies at lagniappeladiesllc@gmail.com. For more information on Lagniappe Ladies, check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel