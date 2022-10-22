LAGCOE chooses winner of $10,000 Innovative Pitch Challenge

This year's LAGCOE energy fest has now wrapped up at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Nevertheless it finished strong, with an "energy pitch innovators challenge," giving five energy partners a chance to present their start-up ideas for the latest innovations in technology -- all in just three minutes and in front of a panel of judges who are all experts in energy.

Five energy pitch innovators had the chance to showcase the latest innovations in technology today at the LAGCOE energy fest and one of those innovators walked away with 10 thousand dollars.

This year, Joann Ting with Dataseer went home with the grand prize.

"The tool that we have was really designed to make sure engineers can work faster and spend their time doing things that matter and things that count. Not like marking a sharpie and going through a hundred pages manually, doing this like three times because you need redundancy,” Ortego said.

Host and Executive Director of "Opportunity machine," Dustin Ortego, says today's presentations show the energy industry is headed in the right direction.

"One thing I noticed about all the teams that were here today, they were here with a particular problem that they came here to solve. And they were doing a phenomenal job at doing that,” Ortego added.

Ting says her entity will now work on building sales.

We're looking for customers who have a lot of schematics or PDF documents, who want to stop doing the, manually and we're looking to grow,” Ting added.

Joann says she will celebrate her big win with the team.

"Probably throw an end of a year party for the team," Ting said

The next festival we be in 2024.

