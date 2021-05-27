Lafayette's Sunday Brunch returns May 30

If you're looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend, Lafayette's Sunday Brunch returns this Sunday.

There will be pop-up shops, food and drink specials, live music, and much more.

It kicks off at 11:00 am on Sunday on Jefferson Street in Lafayette's Downtown.

"We really hope this is an opportunity for people to come and see the progress that has been made downtown," Jamie Hebert, Downtown Unlimited. "We've got lots of new businesses that have opened up in the last year. We are trying new concepts and new events for people to come and explore and we're really excited to get to do that this Sunday, May 30."

