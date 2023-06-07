Lafayette's MLK Pool to receive a much-needed upgrade

LAFAYETTE, La. — Good news, just in time for summer - Lafayette's MLK Pool will soon receive a much-needed upgrade: a pool enclosure.

On June 6, 2023, the Lafayette City Council adopted an ordinance providing $300K of additional funding for enclosure of the pool at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. The money is coming from funds allocated from the West Willow Widening Project.

Of the $500,000 in funds from the West Willow Street Widening Project, approximately $300,000 will be transferred to the MLK Pool Enclosure Project.. The remaining funds of about $200,000 will be transferred to the Moore Park Complex Project.

The Council will make additional funding available within the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department as needed.