Lafayette women's chamber and commerce cajun match game

LAFAYETTE, LA- The Lafayette Women's chamber of commerce held an event and fundraiser yesterday for their Cajun match game.

The non-profit organization was created to help generate more future scholarships and career advancements for young women in high school and college.

The event was held at the Lafayette Science Museum and featured a competition based off of ABC'S game show, Match Game

The event also featured panelist and competitors such as C.J. Clements, Michele Landry, Tremika Cleary, and many others.