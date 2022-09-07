Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring

A Lafayette woman is asking for help locating a stolen ring.

Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.

Other items were stolen out of the vehicle but the only thing she cares about is a ring that was her parent's first engagement ring.

The ring was given to Rees as a birthday present last year when she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Rees says it means the world to her and is desperately searching for it.

"I know the likelihood of getting it back is slim but if any local pawn shops see it or someone looking at one please notify me," Rees stated.

If you have any information on the stolen ring, call 337-298-1802 or email morgannoelrees@gmail.com.

The Lafayette Police Dept. is investigating the burglary. If you have any information on this crime, call 337-232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel