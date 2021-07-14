Lafayette woman fulfilling mission one swimming stroke at a time

Swimming - it's a key element of summer. But without the skills and knowledge of water safety, it could cost someone his or her life.

But one Lafayette woman is on a mission to make sure that doesn't happen.

Statistically, Black people are less likely to know how to swim. Lifeguard and swim instructor Jennifer Simms is working to change that - one stroke at a time.

She offers free swim lessons at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette. Simms says that just because some people don't have access or resources to afford lessons, it doesn't mean they shouldn't learn the life-saving skill of swimming.

"We're here certified by the American Red Cross to teach life-guarding, to teach water safety, as well as to teach all ages, from infants into adulthood, how to swim," Simms explained.

Simms is offering lessons at the MLK Center every day from 9 a.m. to noon until July 29th. Registration is not required.

