Lafayette woman found guilty in 2020 fatal stabbing

A Lafayette woman has been found guilty in a January 2020 fatal stabbing incident that left one man dead.

The Lafayette District Attorney's Office announced the conviction of Elizabeth Alfred on Thursday, July 15, 2021 by a Lafayette parish jury.

Alfred was found guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Phillip “Joe” Nelson, III. Nelson died after being stabbed in the chest by Alfred the evening of January 24, 2020 at a family birthday party in Lafayette.

The DA's office stated that Alfred and Nelson had lived together for over nine years and had six children together, but were separated at the time of the homicide.

District Attorney Don Landry praised law enforcement personnel and the jury for their work in the case.

“The jury heard all the evidence and returned a guilty verdict in this case, and we thank them for serving as jurors in this serious homicide case,” noted Landry. “It’s never easy for people to see autopsy results and listen to this type of testimony in a murder case, but officers and detectives conducted an excellent investigation in this case. The jury took days away from their work and families and performed their duty well in deciding this case, and for that our community is grateful.”

Alfred will be sentenced by District Judge Marilyn Castle after a pre-sentence investigation by Department of Corrections personnel.

