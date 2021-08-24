Lafayette woman booked in April stabbing

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have booked a Lafayette woman in connection with an April stabbing.

Sharica Hamilton, 32, was booked with attempted second degree murder and traffic violations earlier this week, records show.

LPSO records show that Hamilton was arrested on a warrant in connection with a stabbing that happened in April. She's accused of stabbing a man, causing him to suffer a collapsed lung. The stabbing happened on Marigny Circle in Duson, records say.

Records at the jail show Hamilton remained there Tuesday, in lieu of $78,750 bond.