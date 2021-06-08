Lafayette utilizing pay-by-app service for parking downtown

Lafayette is implementing a pay-by-app service for parking downtown

Downtown Lafayette is utilizing ParkMobile, which is being deployed across downtown. It will soon be available at public parking lots, the Vermilion Garage, and on-street parking meters.

A date for the additional pay-by-app service was not provided.

According to Downtown Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have all implemented ParkMobile where parking is in high demand.

"ParkMobile is an app-based parking service that lets users see where spots are available, reserve spots ahead of time in the parking garage, and add money to meters directly from their phones. Download the ParkMobile app, create an account, link a payment method, and be ready to pay for a parking spot in minutes!" Downtown Lafayette says.

Officials say that the standard way of paying for a parking space, coins and cards, will still be accepted at metered spots. The additional option will be the ParkMobile app.

