Lafayette Utilities System LED Street Light Project announced

LAFAYETTE, La. - In an effort to improve street light visibility and energy stewardship, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is embarking on a city-wide street light project to upgrade the current phosphorous/incandescent/high pressure sodium lights to LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes).

The project to upgrade more than 21,000 publicly-owned street lights is scheduled to kick-off in late 2021, and is expected to be complete in 18-24 months, according to an LUS spokesperson. The LED street light project will improve nighttime traffic visibility and public safety, reduce electric consumption, decrease maintenance costs, and create possibilities for “smart city” functions.

Once the project is completed the savings to LUS and the City of Lafayette is estimated to be $500,000 to $800,000 a year.

LUS has deployed LED upgrades to several areas in Lafayette as pilot projects to test optimal street light color. Residential street light color temperature will be around 3,000K which is a warm white light - collector/arterial street lights will be around 4,000K which is a natural white light, the spokesperson stated.

Interested stakeholders can provide feedback on the LED street lights by sending an e-mail to LEDstreetlight@lus.org . All feedback will be considered before the major upgrade begins. The pilot areas are listed below and can be seen on the attached map:

Pilot Locations:

Twin Oaks Blvd Broadmoor Blvd Cameron from University East to the railroad tracks Pontiac Point Buchanan Street

