KATC

Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 22, 2022

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Traffic, Roads, & Bridges Transit Division will suspend services today, March 22, from 11 AM to 4 PM due to inclement weather. Transit services will resume normal schedules after 4 PM.

