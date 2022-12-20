Lafayette Transit System and trash holiday schedule

Lafayette Consolidated Government released its Lafayette Transit System, and trash and compost holiday schedule.

Transit System Schedule

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24

Day service runs until 2:00 p.m.

Night Owl service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Monday, December 26 – LCG observed holiday

Buses and paratransit will not run.

New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31

Regular hours for bus and paratransit riders, 5:45 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Monday, January 2 – LCG observed holiday

Buses and paratransit will not run.

For information on the Lafayette Transit System, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Paratransit service, and more, visit www.ridelts.com [ridelts.com].

Trash and Compost Holiday Schedule

Since both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, the trash and recycling collection schedule will not be affected. Republic Services will run its regular routes the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s Day. Sanitation workers will pick up excess holiday waste as long as it is bagged and placed at least three feet away from trash and recycling carts.

The Compost Facility Christmas and New Year schedule is as follows: closes at noon on Friday, December 23 and reopens on Tuesday, December 27; closes on Saturday, December 31 and reopens on Tuesday, January 3.

