Lafayette transit services suspended during severe weather

Lafayette Consolidated Government says transit services will be suspended on Wednesday because of severe weather.

The suspension of services will be from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Transit services will resume normal schedules after 4 PM, weather permitting, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel