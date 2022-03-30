Watch
Lafayette transit services suspended during severe weather

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 30, 2022
Lafayette Consolidated Government says transit services will be suspended on Wednesday because of severe weather.

The suspension of services will be from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Transit services will resume normal schedules after 4 PM, weather permitting, they say.

