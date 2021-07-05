Lafayette transit closed Monday for Independence Day

The Lafayette Transit System will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

All bus services — Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit will be closed.

Service will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

LCG says that Monday’s trash and recycling collection will not be affected.

Republic Services will run its regular routes.

