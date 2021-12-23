Lafayette Transit announces changes for holiday bus schedule

Lafayette Transit System has released their holiday schedule.
Changes to the bus schedule can be viewed below for Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24
- Day service runs until 2:00 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25
Buses and paratransit will not run.
New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31
Regular hours for bus and paratransit riders, 5:45 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1
Buses and paratransit will not run.
For information on the Lafayette Transit System, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Paratransit service and more, visit www.ridelts.com .
