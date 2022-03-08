Lafayette tourism launches crawfish restaurant locator

Lafayette Travel has launched an online passport to help locals and visitors find restaurants selling boiled crawfish.

The Crawfish Passport is a guide to over 70 restaurants in the Lafayette area serving Louisiana's favorite meal.

Crawfish lovers can download the passport at LafayetteTravel.com and use it the next time they've got a craving.

Lafayette Travel encourages users to check-in every time they dine at their favorite boiled crawfish restaurant to be registered for a chance to win a weekend getaway at Crawfish Haven/Mrs. Rose’s Bed & Breakfast in Kaplan.

Checking-in will also count as a vote in the Crawfish Passport Royalty contest for the best crawfish. According to Lafayette Travel, the restaurant with the most check‐ins will be crowned Crawfish Royalty for this season.

For more information on the Crawfish Passport and the grand prize, click here.

