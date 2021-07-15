Lafayette to hold groundbreaking Monday for new fire station

Construction is set to begin on the new Lafayette fire station located on Cooper Drive.

The Lafayette Fire Department says that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, July 19 at 11:00 am for Fire Station #3.

The original fire station was built in 1978 and was torn down in March of 2020 due to structural issues.

The new fire station, will be over 7,300 square feet and feature living quarters with eight separate gender-neutral sleeping rooms and a three-bay apparatus room for fire trucks and service vehicles.

With access to Benoit Falgout Drive, the department says the station's new layout will provide firefighters with a quicker response to emergencies within the response zone.

The department says that the estimated cost of construction is $2.5 million.

The building is expected to be completed within a year.

“We are thankful to the administration and council for supporting the construction of a new fire station in City Council District 1,” states Fire Chief Robert Benoit.“The new fire station will support the fire department’s goal in delivering quality public service to the citizens of Lafayette.”

Lafayette Fire Dept.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel