Lafayette to be location for film starring Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson

A feature film starring Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson is set to begin filming in Lafayette this April.

According to Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the Curmudgeon Films project, 57 Seconds, will begin April 11 and is expected to last 5 weeks, followed by 20 weeks of post-production work.

The film— based on the story ‘Fallen Angel’ by E.C. Tubbs— will be directed by Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood, Chapelle Show, Fear of a Black Hat) and written by Macon Blair (Hold the Dark, I Don’t Feel Alone in this World Anymore). The film is set to star Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games).

“I am beyond thrilled to be shooting in Lafayette with high level marquee talent contributing to our time-travel thriller, 57 Seconds,” said Griff Furst, President of Curmudgeon Films, in a press release. “The film focuses on how technology requires us to consider questions of ethics and morality. Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment— short circuiting our time to be thoughtful, cool down and consider consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions of love, greed, faith and revenge influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or computer, that can create results both beneficial or disastrous. I am truly looking forward to getting on set with our talented team to create something special, all in Acadiana.”

Based on statistics provided by LEDA, the production will reportedly spend an estimated $8.5 million in Lafayette, with $2.7 million going toward Louisiana resident payroll. The production will create an estimated 500 jobs.

Additional estimated local impact numbers are:

2,750 room nights in local hotels

Production crew per diem (spent locally): $226,800

Local catering and craft services: $108,000

Local purchase and rental of goods and services: $1 million-plus

Lafayette has been the location for several mid-sized production projects including Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and SyFy. In 2010, Disney’s Secretariat filmed at the old Evangeline Downs, Blackham Coliseum, and other locations around Lafayette Parish and Acadiana.

“We are thrilled to welcome the production team for 57 Seconds to Lafayette,” said Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Again, Lafayette has demonstrated that our community is a competitive location to do business, particularly for creative economy industries such as film production. I am especially excited about the impact to our local economy during filming and post-production and the potential to grow our local talent pool for future production opportunities.”

Curmudgeon Films has filmed more than 20 movies in the Lafayette region since 2008. In 2018, the production company filmed You Might be the Killer and Sinfidelity in January 2020.

“It’s great to see the film industry coming back to our area with a larger budget picture, and we appreciate the collaboration with our partners to make sure that Lafayette Parish and Acadiana are a player in the film industry,” said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “In addition to the direct hotel room nights generated by a production of this magnitude, there will be a tremendous trickledown effect for the economy and great buzz created by having the well-known cast members in town.”

Production is currently hiring 80 temporary, full-time positions including office assistant, accounting clerk, production assistants (PAs), and more.

More information on those jobs can be found at www.lafayette.org/jobs.

Resumes can be sent to 57secondssubmissions@gmail.com.

