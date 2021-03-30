Menu

Lafayette teen arrested in February shooting

Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 30, 2021
One person has been booked in connection with a February shooting.

Damon P. Taylor, 19, of Lafayette was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, records at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center show.

The records show that Taylor was arrested on a warrant in Houston. He was booked into LPCC yesterday, records show.

His bond has been set at $450,000.

Taylor is accused in connection with a February 20 shooting on Pamela Street, Carencro Police say. At least one person was injured in that shooting.

