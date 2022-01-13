Lafayette teacher arrested for alleged assault on student

Lafayette police say a Middlebrook Elementary teacher assaulted a student with special needs earlier this week.

That teacher was arrested by police on a misdemeanor assault charges yesterday.

"With this information in hand our school resource officer conducted an investigation into the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, he was able to make an arrest on the teacher at Middlebrook," Green said.

Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police Department says the school's resource officer was contacted by the principal to report the incident.

Later that day, the police department were able to make an arrest.

"The teacher was placed under arrest for simple battery and she was issued a misdemeanor summons at her home on yesterday so from here the case will forward it to the DA's office," Green said.

We reached out to Lafayette Parish school system about the teacher's status.

A spokesperson for the school system emailed a statement saying they cannot comment on the teacher's employment status— as a matter of policy.

Please be advised that LPSS will not disclose information regarding any personal matters.


