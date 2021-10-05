Lafayette survivor details story of accused rapist, LSU grad student

A 24-year-old Lafayette woman and rape survivor has detailed her story to our media partners at The Advocate.

A former LSU grad student, Edouard d'Espalungue d'Arros, 31, has been indicted in the attack against her - and she is not alone. She's one of at last six women who accused d'Espalungue of assaulting them.

The Advocate's story tells how law enforcement, the courts and LSU dropped the ball multiple times in the woman's case and those of the other women who have accused d'Espalungue - who fled to France and has not returned.

To read the story, click here.

