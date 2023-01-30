Lafayette student is candidate for Presidential Scholar program

A local student has been named a candidate in the 2023 Presidential Scholars Program.

Kerry Pan, a senior at Lafayette High, is one of about 4,500 kids nationwide identified by federal education officials for the program.

Pan is a National Merit Semifinalist, and serves as president of the Beta Club at his school, as well as vice president of ESports, and a member of the soccer team, the cross country team and the math club.

Students are selected as candidates for the program based on academic achievement, leadership qualities, strong character and community service.

A national committee of educators will choose about 500 semifinalists in late March. The final selection of up to 161 students will take place in April by the Commission on Presidential Scholars.

The finalists receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they participate in numerous events and activities, including the presentation of a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.

