Lafayette Starbucks employees file to unionize

Employees at a Lafayette Starbucks have filed a petition to unionize, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Workers at the location at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway filed documents with the National Labor Relations Board last week to for a union, the latest Starbucks location in the country to do so, the newspaper reports.

The request includes all 20 full- and part-time baristas and shift supervisors at the location. The workers are affiliated with Workers United, a Philadelphia-based labor union that represents about 86,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada, the Advocate reports.

In a letter sent to Starbucks President and CEO Howard Schultz, the organizers complained of having to work in 80-degree heat when the air-conditioner went out in the store in late May. The store has been short-staffed for some time, and the staff has been ignored by management when they asked for help covering shifts, the Advocate reports.

