Lafayette South Water District customers to lose service

Some customers of the Lafayette South Water District will lose water service Sunday evening for several hours.

A water main is broken on West Broussard Road, and as of 7:30 p.m. crews were about to start work.

Any customer who loses water this evening will be under a boil advisory once their water is turned back on, officials say.

The water will be shut off for some customers on West Brosusard Road, between Duhon Road and Touchet Road. Customers on Touchet Road, Pellerin Road, Cross Creek Subdivision and Evangeline Grove Subdivision will lose water, officials say.