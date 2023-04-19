Lafayette Small Business Expo networking event

More than a thousand small businesses descended on the Cajundome for Lafayette's Small Business Expo.

This free networking event connected decision-makers with business owners who are interested in growing their businesses.

Professionals showcased their products and services with the goal of generating sales leads.

Co-Founder of Lafayette Small Business Expo, Muhammad Ali said, "The goal here was to bring all small businesses together locally and in all surrounding areas and not just help the business process but help them grow their network to help in bringing in more customers and helping them excel."