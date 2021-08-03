Lafayette Sheriff's Office reinstates COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has announced Tuesday that they are reinstating their COVID-19 protocols.

They say in consideration of the Governor’s reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate they are making temporary changes for their staff, the public and their facilities.

Effective Wednesday, August 3, 2021, the following activities and/or facility operations have been temporarily modified:

All Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office facilities, with the exception of our Tax and Civil Departments located at 1010 Lafayette St., are currently CLOSED to the public. This includes the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Court hearings are being conducted via video conference.

Video visitation with offenders at the Clifton Chenier Center is currently CLOSED to the public; however, remote video visitation is still available.

Religious services for offenders are being offered via video conference.

Fingerprinting and records services will be conducted on a limited case-by-case basis, by appointment only. Please call (337) 236-5845 to inquire about scheduling an appointment.

Please call (337) 232-9211 for any questions related to services provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel