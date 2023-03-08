Watch Now
Lafayette Sheriff's investigating shooting that left one person injured

KATC News
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:38:47-05

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in the 400 block of Marigny Circle.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through investigation, 33-year-old Precious Blanchard was identified as a suspect. Blanchard was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

The male victim is currently listed in stable condition.

This case remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

