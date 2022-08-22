Lafayette shelter waiving adoption fees this week

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is taking in more animals than are being adopted and is waiving adoption fees starting today through Saturday, August 27 as part of NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” campaign.

This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.

LASCC is currently at maximum capacity. LASCC Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye is hopeful waived fees will help find permanent homes for cats and dogs. All animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

Shelter hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m.

Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets [lafayettela.gov] to see available pets.