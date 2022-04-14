Lafayette sets Trash Bash date

Lafayette has set a date for residents to help clean up city streets, parks and waterways.

On Saturday, April 23, Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Bayou Vermilion District will hold a Trash Bash from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/

Volunteers can choose their location in Lafayette Parish. Those who register to clean up the Bayou Vermilion are asked to bring a personal watercraft.

Motorboats should launch at Beaver Park and canoes and kayaks at the dock near Vermilionville.

Registration

Volunteers can register online at https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/, call 337-291-5637 or email recycling@lafayettela.gov.

LCG says there is no cost to participate. Volunteers should bring water and wear closed-toed shoes and sunscreen.

Arrival Time and Supplies Pickup

The Trash Bash will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 23.

Volunteers should pick up gloves, litter bags, grabbers, and visibility vests at the BVD’s Begnaud House across from the Beaver Park Pavilion, located at 500 Fisher Road. Supplies can be picked up ahead of time by calling the Recycling Office at 337-291-5637.

Anyone needing help identifying a clean-up site can call or email recycling@lafayettela.gov.

After-Cleanup Bash

An after-cleanup bash will be at the BVD’s Begnaud House and will include lunch and refreshments, according to LCG.

