Lafayette Science Museum announces reopening date in April

The Lafayette Science Museum will be reopening in April.

In a post on Facebook the museum says they are thrilled to announce their opening to the public starting Saturday, April 10, 2021.

"Our hours of operation will be Saturdays from 10am-6pm and Sundays from 1pm-6pm. We have missed our friends within the science community, and look forward to seeing you all once reopened."

On Monday, a mammoth skeleton was delivered to the museum. Check out that story here

