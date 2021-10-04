Lafayette school board to consider changes to COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish School Board will consider tying its mask policy to state mandates on Wednesday.

Currently, the board's COVID protocol requires all employees and all students to wear masks. A proposed change would make masks optional - unless the governor or the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have issued a mandate to wear them.

In other words, when the Governor's current mask mandate expires, masks will become optional in parish schools.

"Face coverings are optional unless otherwise mandated by the Governor of the State of Louisiana or the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education," the proposed language states.

If there was a spike in cases at a school, the protocols might be tightened up - and that could include the re-issuance of a mask requirement, the changes propose.

Also up for consideration would be the removal of a requirement to clean high-touch surfaces twice a day. That would now be required "as needed." The same would go for athletic equipment used by students.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the central office on Chaplin Drive next to the airport. You can also watch it here.

Here's the document; the proposed changes are highlighted:



