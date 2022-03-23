Lafayette School Board approves internet access to northside schools

The Lafayette Parish School Board has voted to extend internet access to LPSS students on the north side of Lafayette.

According to LPSS, the unanimous vote was made to provide access through the Link & Learn initiative. The schools in phase one of the coverage area include Northside High School, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, and J.W. Faulk Elementary School.

LPSS says the Link & Learn initiative makes learning opportunities available to all students, who would not otherwise have access to digital resources and learning opportunities. While the district has provided hotspots upon request for online learning, a robust internet service covering an entire geographical area to simultaneously give students online access 24 hours a day is the next phase of this initiative.

Students, they say, will be able to engage in at-home learning and school assignments through filtered internet access for academic content. LPSS will be the first entity to deploy an outdoor Wi-Fi 6 mesh network in the state, in the U.S.

"This is a tremendous undertaking that will bring LPSS one step closer to closing opportunity and academic gaps for the students we serve," LPSS says in a release.

The first phase of this outdoor mesh network will extend LPSS’s filtered internet connection for an approximate two-mile radius and reach roughly 1,100 students. The network will be fully launched in the 2022-2023 academic year.

This initiative is made possible through the LPSS and several community partners.

