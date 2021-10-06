Lafayette sailor serving in the South China Sea

Quartermaster 2nd Class Connor Baudoin of Lafayette is a member of the U.S. Navy serving his country in the South China Sea.

Here's a photo, that's Baudoin on the right.

In the photo, Baudoin is working with Quartermaster 2nd Class Miguel McKinnie of Ft. Lauderdale to perofmr preventative maintenance on the "big eyes" of the bridge wing on the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins. The Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, which is the Navy's larges forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.