Lafayette resident rescues elderly neighbor in house fire

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Frank Street at 3:23 p.m. on Friday December 16, 2022.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, neighbors reported the house on fire after seeing smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched. The flames were venting from several windows and doors. Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control in fifteen minutes. The single-family dwelling sustained heavy fire damage.

The home was occupied by two sisters; both over age 60. One of the sisters was in the kitchen when she noticed smoke coming from her bedroom. After alerting her sister, who was in her own bedroom, she exited the home.

According to Lafayette fire department, a neighbor across the street was outside and noticed the smoke coming from the home. He asked about the location of the sister. She was still in her bedroom. He broke the bedroom window and assisted the 65-year-old female out of the window. The elderly lady stated she could not exit her room through the door due to the intense smoke and heat.

The neighbor and the 65-year-old female sustained minor cuts from the broken glass, officials say.

Fire officials determined the fire started in the rear bedroom. Everything in the bedroom was damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.