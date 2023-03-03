Lafayette Regional Airport Opens New Gate, Nears Completion of Terminal Project

Lafayette Regional Airport’s terminal now has a fifth gate open and available for the first time in its 41-year history, providing more space to accommodate planes and passengers departing from and arriving at the airport, officials say.

“American Airlines will be the main users of Gate 5,” said airport Executive Director Steven Picou. “The gate will allow more flexibility for American to service the six daily flights that come from Dallas and Charlotte.”

The fifth gate has been a part of the new terminal project since the Lafayette Airport Commission created plans for the New LFT Terminal, which included five departure and arrival gates with new jet bridges. The new gate entering service marks the project is near completion, a release states.

“When we first proposed the new terminal project in 2014, we promised the community there would be five gates with ability to expand to two more in the future,” said Lafayette Airport Commission Chair John Hebert. “The opening of the fifth gate today means we delivered on that promise.”

To make room for the fifth gate, the former terminal building was decommissioned and removed before the gateway platform was created. Additional work remains underway for the airport’s expansion such as the addition of 966 parking spots expected to be completed in Fall 2023 and green space for visitors to enjoy, a release states.

Lafayette Regional Airport offers passengers over 15 departures or arrivals daily to Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas and Houston through airline partners American, Delta and United, a release states.