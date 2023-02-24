Lafayette receives two enhancement grants

Lafayette Consolidated Government has been awarded two Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants that will improve areas of Lafayette, including the busy intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and University Avenue, one of the city’s gateways and a first impression for many visitors. “The intersection is a forgotten entryway into Lafayette, and it’s important that our entryways make a good first impression, not to mention a beautified area also creates a sense of pride in our community. Grants such as this one makes a difference in our community,” Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

The $4,069 grant will enhance the median near the entrance of Riverside Park and the Lafayette Regional Airport, where red or white plants will be planted to complement the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s trademark colors. The median will also include a 10-foot “Welcome to Lafayette” planter hand painted by artist Hannah Gumbo that will identify alternate routes into the city.

The second grant, while not monetary, will provide 10 high-quality metal trash receptacles at Veterans Park.