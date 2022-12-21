Lafayette Rec. Centers and Parks water to be shut off

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department will be shutting off water at all Lafayette parks and recreation centers Friday morning, December 23, due to the upcoming hard freeze.

The water at some of the lesser occupied parks may be shut off beginning Thursday, December 22.

Lafayette PARC expects to turn all water back on first thing Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022.

Notices will be posted on all restroom doors at the parks and recreation centers.

