Lafayette real estate company helps tornado victims

LAFAYETTE — The Acadiana area is no stranger to natural disasters.

That's one of the reasons why employees at a Lafayette real estate company are stepping up to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

In the parking lot of Dream Home Realtor, donations are being accepted for a natural disaster.

On the 300 block of Rue Iberville, some employees of Dream Home Realtor decided to give back to the victims of a tornado. On December 10, the town of Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee was hit by a tornado that destroyed the entire town.

Gary Scott speaks on his direct connection to the city, and what made him want to give back to the community.

"During our natural disaster, we have so much given to us from other states, and I think it's only rightful that we try to return the favor and being from that area, I'm more passionate about it."

The victims of the tornado are still without shelter and food although the food drive for the tornado is set for a pause. If you still want to give back, you're encouraged to write a check to a local bank in Reelfoot Lake. All donations will be towards reconstruction of the town and getting shelter for the victims of this tornado.

Amber Doucet, with Dream Home Realtor, tells KATC, "And also there is a relief fund at the Security Bank and Trust there in Hornbeak and any donations want to donate contact the bank themselves it has to be written to Sandberg Bank and Trust with the memo line "relief fund."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel