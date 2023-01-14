Lafayette Public Library launches "Writes of Spring Writing Contest"

Lafayette, LA – Students: Tell us your story in English, French, Mandarin Chinese, or Spanish!

The Lafayette Public Library is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Writes of Spring Writing Contest.

This annual competition foster’s creative writing among the youth in our local community. The contest is open to all students in grades K-12, whether public, private, or homeschooled, who reside in Lafayette Parish or in the surrounding parishes: St. Landry, Acadia, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Iberia. Students may submit their own original unpublished work (in English, French, Mandarin Chinese, or Spanish) in only one of the following genres: Poetry – 1-3 poems, 100 lines total Short Fiction – K-6 graders: max. 750 words; 7-12 graders: max. 1,500 words Personal Narrative – K-6 graders: max. 750 words; 7-12 graders: max. 1,500 words

*One entry per student will be accepted. Submissions should be double-spaced with 12-point font. All students are encouraged to enter the writing contest using the online submission form link at https://tinyurl.com/lplwrites2023. Paper (non-digital) submissions will be accepted from students in grades K – 6. Alternatively, they may submit a paper entry form and a paper copy of their writing entry. These need to be turned in by the deadline of March 17, 2023 at any Lafayette Public Library location.

All other eligible students (7-12 grade) are required to submit their entries electronically using the online form or https://tinyurl.com/lplwrites2023. This is a Google Docs form, which requires the use of a Gmail account.

If you do not have a Gmail account or Google Docs login, or having difficulties with the form please email ben.paramore@lafayettepubliclibrary.org for assistance. All entries are due by Friday, March 17, 2023. For complete details about the 2023 Writes of Spring writing contest and for links to the entry forms, visit LafayettePublicLibrary.org.