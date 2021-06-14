Lafayette Public Library challenges community to read with summer program

This summer, the Lafayette Public Library (LPL) invites you to Find Your Tale @ LPL by joining the Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge. Whether your tale includes books, video games, adventure kits, music, or programs, LPL hopes your tale begins by exploring any of the nine Lafayette Public Library locations.

LPL challenges all ages in the community to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes read from June 1 to July 31.

Read books and participate in activities to earn virtual badges. Once you’ve read 600 minutes, stop by the library to claim your prize and be entered for a grand prize drawing. The more badges you earn, the more chances you have to win.

Keep reading and recording to help LPL reach its community goal by the end of summer.

Register online by clicking here or call your favorite library location to sign up.

Download the Teens & Adults Summer Reading Log by clicking here.

