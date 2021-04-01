Lafayette Prayer Parade may cause traffic delays on Friday

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that drivers may experience heavier than normal traffic on Good Friday, April 2, due to a prayer parade.

The procession will cover several areas in Lafayette as pastors and community leaders drive from location to location.

The event is open to the public. The Stations of the Cross will be observed at each location.

The parade begins at 10:00 am with opening ceremonies at Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo on Cameron Street.

A closing ceremony, which includes the last five Stations of the Cross, will begin at 3:15 pm at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette.

According to the schedule, a time of praise and worship will follow at 4:00 pm.

See the schedule below:

10 a.m.-10:30 am

Opening Ceremony at Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo

1914 Cameron St.

10:45-11:00 am

SMILE Community Action Agency

501 St. John St.

11:15-11:30 am

15th JDC Courthouse

800 S. Buchanan St. (Lafayette S. entrance)

11:45-noon

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

916 Lafayette St.

12:15 p.m.-12:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

914 St. John St.

1:00-1:15 pm

Lafayette City-Parish Hall

705 West University Ave.

1:30-1:45 pm

UL Lafayette Student Union

620 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA

2:00-2:15 pm

Lafayette Police Department

900 E. University Ave.

2:30-2:45 pm

Gethsemane Church of God in Christ

701 E. Pinhook Rd.

3:15-4:00 pm

Remaining Stations of the Cross & Parc International

Closing Ceremonies

200 Garfield St.

Gabriella Ruiz

