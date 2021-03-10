Lafayette Pony League registration is open

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is registering boys and girls for Pony League baseball and softball. Registration is open to: baseball, ages 5-14; girls slow-pitch softball, ages 7-17; girls fast-pitch softball, ages 9-14.

A birth certificate and proof of residency are required. Players should contact individual youth associations in Lafayette Parish to register.

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

Register online at www.csalaf.com [csalaf.com] , fee information is on the website

Contact baseball and softball commissioners by clicking on “contact commissioner” on the website.

Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)

Fee $75, sibling discount available, register online at www.slysisports.com [slysisports.com]

Contact neylandpark@slysisports.com

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

Fee $75, $45 each additional sibling, register online at www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]

Contacts: Baseball Coordinator Kevin Domingue, 337-281-9075

5-6 Coordinator Kenny Alleman, 337-316-0536

Softball Coordinator Sarah Landry, 337-945-1764

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

Register online at clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla

Fee $75, $50 each additional sibling

Contacts: Baseball: Thomas Romero, 337-288-2870; Softball: Melissa Landry, 337-849-7872

The spring season begins on April 12. Registration is ongoing, and players who miss registration are able to register after the season starts.