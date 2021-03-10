Lafayette Pony League registration is open

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is registering boys and girls for Pony League baseball and softball. Registration is open to: baseball, ages 5-14; girls slow-pitch softball, ages 7-17; girls fast-pitch softball, ages 9-14.
A birth certificate and proof of residency are required. Players should contact individual youth associations in Lafayette Parish to register.
Cajun Sports Association (CSA)
Register online at www.csalaf.com [csalaf.com], fee information is on the website
Contact baseball and softball commissioners by clicking on “contact commissioner” on the website.
Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)
Fee $75, sibling discount available, register online at www.slysisports.com [slysisports.com]
Contact neylandpark@slysisports.com
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
Fee $75, $45 each additional sibling, register online at www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]
Contacts: Baseball Coordinator Kevin Domingue, 337-281-9075
5-6 Coordinator Kenny Alleman, 337-316-0536
Softball Coordinator Sarah Landry, 337-945-1764
Southwest Athletics (SWA)
Register online at clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla
Fee $75, $50 each additional sibling
Contacts: Baseball: Thomas Romero, 337-288-2870; Softball: Melissa Landry, 337-849-7872
The spring season begins on April 12. Registration is ongoing, and players who miss registration are able to register after the season starts.