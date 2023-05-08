Watch Now
Lafayette Police working major crash on Ambassador; avoid the area

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 08, 2023
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 3:19 p.m., in the 1600 block of Ambassador Caffery just south of the intersection with Eraste Landry Road. The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital, he is listed in critical but stable condition, police say.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Both southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery have been shut down while Traffic Investigators conduct their investigation.

As more information is made available, police say they will provide updates.

