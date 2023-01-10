Lafayette Police warn of arrest warrant scam

The Lafayette Police Department urge citizens to be aware of an arrest warrant scam circulating locally.

Police said scammers will call and advise individuals that they have an active warrant for various offenses (example: not showing up for jury duty, missed court dates, etc.).

While on the phone the scammers may text a copy of a fake warrant to the unsuspecting individual’s phone. Once the copy of the warrant is texted to the individual, the scammer then asks the person for two forms of ID and either a credit card or your banking information in order to make the warrant disappear.

Lafayette Police asks residents to not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone. Law Enforcement said they will not call and ask for money or anything of monetary value via telephone.