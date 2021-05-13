Lafayette Police to hold Officer Memorial Service on Thursday

The Lafayette Police Department will honor the lives of officers killed in the line of duty with a memorial service on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place May 13 at 6:00 pm at St. Barnabas Church in Lafayette.

Unlike previous years, there will not be a memorial procession to the church located at 400 Camellia Boulevard.

The week of May 9 through 15 is National Police Week, according to the department.

