Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police to hold Officer Memorial Service on Thursday

May 13 at 6:00 pm
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
LPD
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:23:46-04

The Lafayette Police Department will honor the lives of officers killed in the line of duty with a memorial service on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place May 13 at 6:00 pm at St. Barnabas Church in Lafayette.

Unlike previous years, there will not be a memorial procession to the church located at 400 Camellia Boulevard.

The week of May 9 through 15 is National Police Week, according to the department.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.