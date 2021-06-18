Lafayette Police seek to identify vehicle in May hit and run involving a pedestrian

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and- run.

On May 11, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm, Lafayette Police responded to the 600 block of W. University Ave. in reference to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The vehicle was traveling east on W. University Avenue and is described as possibly being an SUV. The vehicle should be missing a passenger side view mirror.

If anyone has any information about this incident or know the identity of the driver of the vehicle call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or use their P3 TIPS mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

